DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,517 new COVID-19 cases in Dallas County Monday, Nov. 2, for a cumulative total of 97,875 confirmed cases, including 1,119 confirmed deaths.

There are 1,040 additional probable cases (antigen test) to report, for a total of 7,034 probable cases including 15 probable deaths.

A large network of outpatient clinics has just begun comprehensive electronic reporting of their antigen testing results to DCHHS.

“The large amount of cases today can be attributed to this data dump representing cases that were performed over a 15-day period,” explained Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. “This is not really a backlog, but rather a bulk upload from outpatient clinics that have ramped up antigen testing this month. With the numbers that we are seeing, it is increasingly important that we wear a mask and avoid crowds. You know what to do, we just need to all do it.”

Of the probably cases being report, about 80% are from those clinics, representing positive antigen test results of Dallas residents from Oct. 13 through Oct. 29.

Of the 477 new confirmed cases, 375 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic laboratory reporting system and one is from March.

Two more deaths were reported Monday, including a Grand Prairie man in his 40s and a Dallas man in his 50s.

Both men had underlying high risk health conditions.

Judge Jenkins went on to say, “Tomorrow is Election Day and voting will be safe. We have not had any cases of transmission at any of our polling locations in either the primary, the runoff, or this election. In this election alone, over 800,000 Dallas County voters have voted safely and those that want to vote on Election Day should have high confidence that they should be able to vote safely as well. Wear your mask and bring your patience as lines may be long and the best way to avoid a long line is to go here and click on the color-coded chart that indicates which polling site locations are green. If you choose to vote at a green site, you can be in and out of that site in 20 minutes or less.”

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 43 has increased to 652 — the highest daily average of new cases since July.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased to 15.4% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 43 (week ending 10/24/20).

A provisional total of 587 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 43 – over twice the numbers of children diagnosed in this age group 4 weeks earlier (CDC week ending 9/26/2020).

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

