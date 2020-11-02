FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Robbery detectives are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect named Tyrese Davis in connection to several violent crimes.

The latest aggravated robbery they linked Davis to happened at 1 a.m. on Nov. 1 at an apartment complex located at 2201 E. Berry St. Officers found a victim lying in the parking lot of the complex and emergency personnel treated him for multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives said the 18-year-old is one of two suspects who was seen in a dark-colored Dodge minivan where the shooting happened. Davis is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Robbery detectives said they have investigated several other aggravated robberies, which happened in the last two weeks involving the same Dodge minivan. Some of the robberies happened in the same general area as the Nov. 1 incident and the suspects were believed to be armed with an AK-47 type rifle.

The van was found parked along Highlawn Terrace in south Fort Worth.

Police arrested one suspect at a motel on South Freeway but have yet to find Davis.

Anyone who knows where he is should call 817.392.4469 or CrimeStoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

MORE FROM CBSDFW