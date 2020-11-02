DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Democratic U.S. Senate candidate MJ Hegar campaigned in North Texas Monday, Nov. 2, hours before Election Day.

“It’s 4th and goal and we’re going for it. And we’re putting it all out on the field,” she told supporters in Dallas.

Hegar told supporters she needs their help if they’re going to score big and unseat Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

“Gotta run through the tape. We gotta finish strong,” she told a crowd in Arlington hours earlier.

The decorated combat veteran has crossed the state during the past couple of days from Houston, Austin, San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley.

Texas Democrats have said Latinos are key to the vote this year.

She talked about what she’s done to try to get out the vote.

“It’s really important to go out to every community and earn everybody’s vote, not just ask for their vote, not just expect their vote, not take their votes for granted.”

Hegar trails Sen. Cornyn in the Real Clear Politics average of polls by 6.8 percentage points.

The Cook Political Report gives Cornyn the advantage but even the Senator acknowledges the race is closer than he’d like.

Cornyn held his own get out the vote events in Plano and Fort Worth last week.

“What we want to do is encourage those who maybe don’t come out every election that this is really the election of our lifetime,” said Cornyn.

“I don’t think the polling is really reflective of what’s happening on the ground. It’s always nice to see polls in your favor. It’s nice to see them within the margin of error,” said Hegar.

The two may often disagree on the issues, but they do agree on the importance of every vote.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW WITH MJ HEGAR HERE

MORE FROM CBSDFW