PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Plano Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding whoever stole a 1 kilogram gold bar from someone’s package locker.
A postal worker delivered the Valcambi Suisse bar to the locker at the address. But they were supposed to deliver it directly to the owner.
Police said based on video and the package locker access logs, someone removed the package while helping to owner search for it.
The last four digits of the bar’s serial number is “1344.”
Currently the average worth of a 1 kilogram gold bar is between $60,000 – $65,000, according to the United States Gold Bureau.
We need your help! #CrimeStoppers pic.twitter.com/x6nzsfxmg5
— Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) November 2, 2020
Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a suspect.
