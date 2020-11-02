SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Southlake Police shared very good news Monday, Nov. 2.
Police Chief James Brandon is back on the job after being on leave due to a cancer diagnosis he kept private.
Now Southlake PD is sharing the great news that he is now cancer-free,
“In the best news of the year, and finally some silver lining to 2020, we are overwhelmingly happy to report that Chief Brandon has beaten cancer and is back at work to lead the department,” Southlake PD said on Twitter.
Over the past while, many of you have asked about Chief Brandon & where hes been. Weve said he was on medical leave & left out details, because privacy, of course. But the truth is that he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year & has been fighting it nonstop. @slpdchief
— Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 2, 2020
Chief Brandon has lead the Southlake Police Department since June 2015.
