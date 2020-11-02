NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Southlake Police shared very good news Monday, Nov. 2.

Police Chief James Brandon is back on the job after being on leave due to a cancer diagnosis he kept private.

Now Southlake PD is sharing the great news that he is now cancer-free,

“In the best news of the year, and finally some silver lining to 2020, we are overwhelmingly happy to report that Chief Brandon has beaten cancer and is back at work to lead the department,”  Southlake PD said on Twitter.

 

Chief Brandon has lead the Southlake Police Department since June 2015.

