McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Collin County man is in jail with bond set at $150,000 after being arrested for promotion and possession of child pornography.
Collin County Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit Investigators arrested Lyle Schoen, 33, on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Investigators, working in an undercover capacity, identified Schoen as someone utilizing the internet to traffic in child pornography.
Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant at Schoen’s home in McKinney.
Evidence recovered at the scene includes electronic devices that contain child pornography and a sex toy that resembles a child.
“I’m proud of our people and their continued effort to protect the children of Collin County. This is another example of their commitment to protecting the most vulnerable among us,” said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and Plano Police Department assisted in the investigation.
