NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Across the country, reaction to Hollywood actor Eddie Hassell’s death continues to pour in.

Grand Prairie police said the 30 year-old Corsicana native was shot and killed early Sunday morning near I20 and Highway 360. So far, no motive or suspect has been identified.

Hassell is perhaps best known for his role in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film “The Kids Are All Right” and the TV show Surface. Locally, he’s remembered for a film shot in North Texas.

It was in Dallas’ Cedars neighborhood where the movie “Bomb City” was filmed. The true Texas crime drama is based on a 1997 feud between a group of Amarillo punk rockers and preps that led to a hate crime. Hassell played one of the punk rockers.

“I cast the film,” producer Major Dodge said. “Eddie just came in in his natural essence and embodied the character.”

In a post-production interview, Hassell said he personally related to this role.

“I grew up in a small town very similar to Amarillo, where I was a Goth and no matter how many people would pick on me and I’d get in fights and stuff… I just wanted to be myself,” he said. “That connected me so much to this part.”

“He was a wild, crazy skater but he had this warmth about him,” Dodge said.

He described how at the wrap party, Hassell brought gift bags for everyone.

Dodge said the news of his passing has been incredibly hard, but he finds comfort in the example he set and the legacy he leaves behind.

“I think that he should be remembered as a guy that was all in,” Dodge said. “Anything he did — he did it 110%. I’ll always remember Eddie as guy that was fully committed to whatever he was doing. His friendships, his acting. Just going to miss the guy. He just cared and you know he became like a brother to me and we’re all going to miss him greatly.”

Hassell leaves behind a mother, father and older brother.

