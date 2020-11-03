FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Republican Beth Van Duyne maintained a slim lead over Democrat Candace Valenzuela in their battle for the open seat in the 24th Congressional District, which is in parts of Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties.

As of 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, Van Duyne had 49% (160,409 votes to Valenzuela’s 47.3% (154,672 votes).

That’s with 73% of precincts reporting.

“It’s a tough race. We knew that all along,” Van Duyne told supporters Tuesday night as election results rolled in.

A spokesperson for Valenzuela’s campaign said she would not be making a public address Tuesday night.

Van Duyne was the first female Mayor of Irving (2011-17).

She was appointed by President Donald Trump as a regional administrator for Housing and Urban Development.

Valenzuela is a former educator and school board member.

Beth Van Duyne, Candace Valenzuela Battle For North Texas’ Open 24th Congressional Seat Considered Toss-Up

The retiring Congressman in this district, Republican Kenny Marchant, won two years ago by just 8,000 votes thanks to supporters in Tarrant County.

He lost Dallas and Denton counties.

