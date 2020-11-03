DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Democratic U.S. Rep. Colin Allred is leading his effort to maintain his seat representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District with a 53.8% to 45.3% lead over Republican challenger Genevieve Collins.
As of shortly after 8:00 p.m. and 98% of precincts reporting, Allred had 159,835 votes, to Collins’ 136,885 votes.
Colin Allred, Genevieve Collins Battle For 32nd Congressional District In North Texas
Allred is seeking a second term after defeating longtime Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions two years ago.
Allred is a Dallas attorney who worked in Housing and Urban Development in the Obama administration.
He also had an NFL career, having played for the Tennessee Titans.
Collins is a Dallas businesswoman and public education advocate.
Her grandmother, Calvert Collins was the first woman elected to the Dallas City Council.
