DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 719 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County on Tuesday, November 3.

There is a cumulative total of 98,473 confirmed cases (PCR test), including 1,120 confirmed deaths.

There are 121 additional probable cases (antigen test) for a total of 7,155 probable cases including 15 probable deaths.

Of the 598 new confirmed cases we are reporting today, 320 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) system and all were from October.

The additional death reported Tuesday was a Dallas man in his 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

“For the seventh week in a row, we’ve seen our average number of daily cases on the CDC weekly report increase, and for the last three weeks it has increased more than 100 per week,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. “It now stands at 733 average daily cases for the week ending October 24, the highest week on record since July. Our positivity rate has risen to 15.4% and our number of positive COVID-19 cases in school-aged children is twice as high as it was three weeks ago. We know what we need to do to curve the spread of this virus, we just need to summon the community resolve to do it. Increasingly we are seeing cases come from home gatherings and it’s very important to wear a mask and engage in social distancing.”

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 43 has increased to 733 — the highest daily average of new cases since July.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

MORE FROM CBSDFW