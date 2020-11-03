Election DayElection Coverage All Day On CBSN DFW And Results After 7PM | Voter Information
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are on the lookout for a pair of thieves and are asking for help from the public.

In the morning hours of October 19, a man and woman were captured on surveillance video stealing property from a home in the 8800 block of Woodcastle Drive.

(credit: Dallas Police Department)

It was between the hours of 8:45 a.m. and 8:55 a.m. when the pair backed into the victim’s driveway and stole approximately $1,000 worth of power tools and wood siding.

(credit: Dallas Police Department)

At the time of the crime the pair was driving a tan or champagne colored GMC Yukon XL.

(credit: Dallas Police Department)

Investigators with the Dallas Police Department are asking that anyone who recognizes the thieves or has any information about the crime contact Detective A. Garza by email or calling the department at 214-671-0069.

