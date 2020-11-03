Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are on the lookout for a pair of thieves and are asking for help from the public.
In the morning hours of October 19, a man and woman were captured on surveillance video stealing property from a home in the 8800 block of Woodcastle Drive.
It was between the hours of 8:45 a.m. and 8:55 a.m. when the pair backed into the victim’s driveway and stole approximately $1,000 worth of power tools and wood siding.
At the time of the crime the pair was driving a tan or champagne colored GMC Yukon XL.
Investigators with the Dallas Police Department are asking that anyone who recognizes the thieves or has any information about the crime contact Detective A. Garza by email or calling the department at 214-671-0069.