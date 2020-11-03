(CBSDFW.COM) – Thanks to an upper level high pressure over the Southern Plains we have fantastic Election Day weather across North Texas. With clear skies this morning, it was a chilly start to our Tuesday with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
Dry air is in place and heats up and cools down really fast. That dry air allowed for abundant sunshine today and the hour-by-hour forecast shows we warmed nicely through the midday and this afternoon.
This tranquil pattern wasn’t solely for the Southern Plains. Across the nation there isn’t any large weather system to cause and weather problems for voters in line at the polls. The Pacific NW is the only spot today with rain in the forecast but residents there are accustomed to rainy days and cooler temperatures.
There have been Election Days in North Texas that cause challenges for voters as far as extreme weather conditions.
In 1927 the high temperature reached into the upper 80s and on the flip side in 1991 the morning low temp dipped down to 26 degrees.
Average Election Day temperatures are in the low 70s for highs to low 50s for lows. Today forecast high reaches 77 degrees under sunny skies.
This nice weather pattern continues through the end of the week and into the weekend.