HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Nov. 3, reported a deputy has died of COVID-19.

Deputy Johnny Tunches, 56, died Tuesday after being hospitalized for nearly a month, according to a news release from the department.

The statement says Tunches is the third Harris County deputy to die of COVID-19.

Tunches was a 29-year HCSO veteran.

His service began in 1991, when he worked at the Inmate Processing Center.

Sergeant Raymond Scholwinski died on May 6 and Deputy Juan Menchaca died on June 13.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have been a reported 909,257 total cases of the virus and 18,097 deaths as of Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

There were more than 105,000 active cases in the state and more than 787,000 people have recovered, the department said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

