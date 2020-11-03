ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Voter turnout has already shattered records in Collin County, North Texas’ third largest county, with thousands more people still casting ballots on Election Day.

Eighty-five percent of Collin County registered voters voted early.

Among those at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, Brooke Hancock, who says she was shocked to find no wait at the Allen Events Center.

“I did expect a line today we actually brought breakfast with us and all of the baby’s essentials,” said Allen resident Brooke Hancock.

Collin County election officials expected only 50,000 residents to vote Tuesday.

That’s because 500,000 here already have.

“In my 30 years of doing this I haven’t seen anything compared to it, the eagerness to vote in this election, I’ve never seen so much,” said Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet.

He said turnout could top out at 77%, ten points higher than the previous record.

” I’ve gone back for the past six presidential elections and not one of those have topped in today percentages what we are going to see today,” said Sherbet.

Campaigns used live music and even free breakfast snacks outside the polls to try and sway voters at the last minute.

But even those carrying signs and promoting candidates aren’t sure it will work.

“I don’t know who knows? I’m just doing it because I feel like it’s my duty,” said McKinney resident JoAnn Richardson.

“I’m really excited to get out the vote and I’d love to turn Texas blue,” said Frisco resident Erica Yurvati.

Voters like Andrea Martin of Allen are just glad to get this election over with.

“This one’s been a stressful one and a lot of choices that put knots in my stomach, but I am glad that I voted,” said Martin. “I’m glad to have it behind me and see how it turns out tonight.”

The longest wait anywhere in Collin County Tuesday was estimated to be no more than 20 minutes.

It also helped that there were 40% more polling sites than available for early voting.

