Video
Tuesday Evening News Brief
Here's what made news Tuesday, Nov. 3 during the daytime.
3 hours ago
North Texas High School Students Volunteer At Polling Sites On Election Day
For 18 seniors from Trinity Christian Academy, the polling site at the Frederick P. Herring Recreation Center was their classroom Tuesday, as they saw how the democratic process works by working it themselves.
3 hours ago
Dallas Residents Brace For Outcome Of Election Results
Residents in Dallas, especially the downtown area, have boarded up businesses in anticipation of the outcome of Election Day results.
3 hours ago
Colin Allred Leads Genevieve Collins For US House Seat In Texas' 32nd Congressional District
Allred is seeking a second term after defeating longtime Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions two years ago.
Dallas County's Daily Coronavirus Case Average Has Increased For 7 Straight Weeks, 719 Reported Tuesday
Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 719 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County on Tuesday, November 3.
Latest Forecast
Election Day AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
Election Day AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
15 hours ago
Weather Stories
DFW Weather: Nice Temperatures For Election Day
The forecast looks great for those waiting at the polls on Election Day in North Texas.
Another Tropical Depression Expected To Form In Caribbean
We're watching for our next tropical depression to possibly form in the Caribbean, likely this weekend or early next week.
Don't Be Spooked: Full Moon And Blue Moon Arrive In North Texas Halloween Night!
A blue moon only happens about once every three years, but for it to happen on Halloween is really rare. The last blue moon to happen on Halloween was back in 2001.
Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys QB Andy Dalton Out Against Steelers After Being Moved To Reserve/COVID-19 List
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly be without starting quarterback Andy Dalton again this Sunday.
Rangers
MLB Excitement Continues In Texas As Dodgers Win World Series Game 5, Taking 3-2 Lead Over Rays
Baseball fans continue to break in the new Globe Life Field in Arlington as the roller-coaster 2020 World Series continues with, at times, heart clutching excitement and disbelief.
Mavericks
'Still An Uphill Battle, But He's Climbing': Mark Cuban Shares Uplifting Update On Delonte West
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is following through on his commitment to help former NBA guard Delonte West, and following up with the world on West's recovery.
Stars
NHL Hopeful Cross Hanas Hopes To Hear His Name Called During This Week's Draft
NHL hopeful Cross Hanas is reminded daily, North Texas is becoming a hotbed for hockey.
Praising the love of BBQ at Meat Church
Eat See Play Dallas Taco Tour
Street Art Scavenger Hunt
Support Our Local Shops!
Order In, Stay Safe and Support Local Spots!
DFW Airport Traveler Says Tram Was Too Crowded For Pandemic: 'That Was Very Disconcerting'
"People were just pouring onto the tram with no social distancing," said frequent traveler Andy Schwabe about his recent experience on DFW Airport's Skylink.
Nancy Bocskor Speaks On More Women Running For Office
November 3, 2020 at 5:04 pm
Filed Under:
Campaign 2020
,
DFW News
,
Elections
,
Jack Fink Interviews
,
Women In Politics
