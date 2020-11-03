DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For 18 seniors from Trinity Christian Academy, the polling site at the Frederick P. Herring Recreation Center was their classroom Tuesday, as they saw how the democratic process works by working it themselves.

For Catherine Yates, it was a civics lesson and also a chance to finally exercise her civic duty.

“I feel like I had always heard about voting,” she said. “I thought it was going to be a quick go in, it’s done and nothing’s different, but I thought it was really exciting to have my say.”

The government students volunteered in five hour shifts, seeing first-hand the process of voting.

“They’ll qualify voters. They’ll help organize. They’ll help sanitize, direct. They have to do every part of it,” said Diane Harmon, their teacher.

“It’s interesting all the people coming in,” said student Andrew Wright. “It’s nice to kind of see America in one way come together, since we all are voting and we are all picking what we think is best for the country.”

Harmon has made Election Day into a polling place field trip for the last 12 elections. She said it’s a unique opportunity to bring the classroom to life.

“You can talk about demographics. You can talk about the largest population that votes is going to be your senior citizens. You can talk that way, and then they see it,” she said.

And for her students to play a role in history.

“It’s kind of exciting to know, hey, look back when I’m 30 years old or 40, say ‘I worked the polls at 18 and got to be a part of that,’ given the circumstances. It’s pretty cool,” said Wright.

