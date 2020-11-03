DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Democratic U.S. Rep. Colin Allred will maintain his seat representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District with a 52.3% to 45.6% lead over Republican challenger Genevieve Collins with nearly 99% of precincts reporting.

As of 11:05 p.m., Allred had 169,789 votes, to Collins’ 148,229 votes.

Colin Allred, Genevieve Collins Battle For 32nd Congressional District In North Texas

Rep. Allred won his second term after defeating longtime Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions two years ago.

Allred spoke to his supporters via Zoom late Tuesday night.

“To all the volunteers, the self organizers, and the families who support them, thank you. This is your victory. Thank you for all you do and will continue to do for our community in North Texas. I will try to match your commitment to service with my own,” he said.

Allred is a Dallas attorney who worked in Housing and Urban Development in the Obama administration.

He also had an NFL career, having played for the Tennessee Titans.

Collins is a Dallas businesswoman and public education advocate.

Her grandmother, Calvert Collins was the first woman elected to the Dallas City Council.

