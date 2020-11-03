3rd Houston Area Sheriff's Deputy Dies Of CoronavirusThe Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Nov. 3, reported a deputy has died of COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

How To Vote In North Texas If You Recently Tested Positive For COVID-19If you or someone you know recently tested positive for coronavirus, you still have the right to vote in-person, it makes no difference if you are sick or in quarantine. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Texas Is A Battleground State And A Record Surge In Voter Turnout Only Adds To An Unpredictable ElectionUnlike in decades past, Republicans in Texas were on shaky ground on Election Day. The state, which typically is among the worst for turnout in the U.S., has seen a record surge of voters -- many who may not be casting GOP ballots. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago