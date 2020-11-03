LIVEElection Coverage On CBSN DFW | Latest News | Results
3rd congressional district, Collin County, Texas

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Van Taylor has defeated Democratic challenger Lulu Seikaly for Texas’ 3rd congressional district seat.

The Associated Press called the race in favor of Taylor for the district that covers a large portion of Collin County, including McKinney, Plano and Frisco. With 78% of precincts reporting, Taylor had a lead of 55% to Seikaly’s 43%.

Taylor is a former Texas state senator and state House member who served in the Marine Corps.

Seikaly is a Democrat from Lebanon who was raised in North Texas and is an attorney who specializes in employment law.

