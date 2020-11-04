MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Mesquite are searching for four suspects who robbed a home while holding a person at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Police said they responded to a home in the 300 block of Clary Drive just before 2:30 p.m. in regards to a burglary in progress.
Arriving officers learned that four suspects knocked on the front door and then forced their way in when a female victim opened it. She was then held at gunpoint while the suspects took property from inside the home, police said.
Police said the suspects then left the area in a Gray/Silver 2007 to 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe, possibly an LS model with black door handles, a roof rack and possible aftermarket wheels.
Surveillance images of the suspects and descriptions were also released by police. The suspects are from left to right in the image.
- Suspect 1 – H/M, early 20s, wearing a black beanie, black Polo style shirt with a white logo on the left chest, multi-colored face mask, blue jeans, black Nike shoes with a white Nike swoosh.
- Suspect 2 – H/F, mid 20s, a black baseball cap with black hair in a ponytail, black long sleeve shirt, light blue jeans, black “clutch” purse with gold chain strap, white lace-up shoes, scrunchie hair tie on left wrist.
- Suspect 3 – H/M, early 20s, black beanie with 3 white stripes along the bottom (around the head), blue surgical style face mask, a navy blue hoodie with white letters ***McKamy Athletics***, blue glove on the right hand only, dark blue jeans, black shoes.
- Suspect 4 – H/M, early 20s, tan baseball cap, a black face covering and possibly a white t-shirt around the neck, black jacket/hoodie, blue glove on the right hand only, light blue jeans, white high-top shoes with Velcro strap at top.
Anyone who may have information on the suspects is asked to call police at 972.285.6336 or Crime Stoppers at 1.877.373.8477.