DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The body of a possible drowning victim was recovered from a pond at a park in Duncanville Wednesday morning, officials said.
Police in Duncanville said officers responded to a call about a possible drowning at around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday at Lakeside Park.
The victim was described as a man in his 50s or 60s who had apparently went into the pond, began to swim and then went under and never resurfaced. Police said at least one person tried to rescue the man but was unable to locate him.
Crews from the Duncanville Fire Department and Grand Prairie public safety dive team arrived to help in the search. However, the search was suspended at around 6:15 p.m. due to nightfall and decreased visibility.
Crews returned Wednesday morning and, ultimately, found and recovered the victim’s body just before 9 a.m.
The body was given to the Dallas County Medical Examiner to determine identification and cause of death.