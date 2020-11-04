NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS News projects that President Donald J. Trump has won Texas’ 38 electoral votes.

See The latest Election 2020 Results Here

The race in Texas was too close to call all evening Tuesday. When totals first began rolling in, Mr. Trump was initially down almost 9% to Former Vice President Joe Biden. .

President Trump pulled ahead – then stayed ahead – after about 44% of the vote in Texas had been tallied.

Lt. Col. Allen West Texas Republican Party Chair told CBS 11 that he would loved to have seen Mr. Trump campaign in Texas.

Mr. Trump had to cancel campaign trips to Dallas and Houston after contracting COVID-19 in the beginning of October, 2020.

“I think the energy and enthusiasm is there.” said West. “It would have been great to have him back down here one more time, but I think that he went to the places where he thought he had to focus on like Michigan and Pennsylvania.”

As of early Wednesday morning, a winner in the presidential race had not been called.

Mr. Trump Tweeted early Wednesday Morning, “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

He made no reference to where ‘stealing’ may be occurring but as of early Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania had announced that they were still counting ballots at this late hour.

Trump was also expected to make a statement later on Wednesday morning.

