DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Wednesday reported 687 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, including a man in his 30s who was found dead at a hotel.

Wednesday’s case count brings the total in the county to 99,160, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

Health officials said 391 of Wednesday’s cases came through the state’s electronic laboratory reporting system: 380 from October and 11 from Novemeber.

Two more deaths were also reported, bringing that total to 1,121. One of the patients was a Garland man in his 30s who had underlying high risk health conditions and was found dead at a hotel. The other patient was a Dallas man in his 70s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

“Our daily numbers continue to climb as do our hospitalizations, and it’s more important now than ever that we wear our mask and avoid crowds. We know what to do, we just need to do it. We cannot afford to go into the holiday season with an all-time high of daily COVID-19 cases,” county Judge Clay Jenkins said.

In Tarrant County, 709 cases and three more deaths were reported on Wednesday. The totals in that county are now at 70,228 cases and 745 deaths.

