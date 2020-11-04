DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After several downtown Dallas businesses were vandalized and looted during the George Floyd protests over the summer, there’s been some concern that could happen again post-election.

Since all of the results aren’t in, some business owners are still worried.

At Dowtown Pawz the board on the window isn’t going anywhere.

“Going to keep it up for a week – just kind of this week – and see what happens,” owner Adrian Bustos said.

Bustos calls it an extra layer of protection that thankfully wasn’t needed Tuesday night.

“Last night was pretty peaceful,” he said.

The Dallas Police Department says it was a relatively quiet night across the entire city.

They didn’t make any arrests related to election unrest.

“Hopefully, it stays pretty quiet,” Bustos said. “Everybody is just kind of anxious and nervous.”

“I feel like it is kind of an eerie vibe,” downtown resident Taylor Nikole said. “I’m just going to stay out the way, stay home and wait it out because I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The Dallas Police Department said will keep their Emergency Operation Center activated at least for the next several days.

They’re also continuing to work with state and federal partners to maintain safety and security.

“I mean I feel safe,” Blair Beale, who works downtown, said. “I really just hope everyone can get along and everything remains peaceful”

“Keep it calm, it’s all we ask because at the end of the day it hurts us,” Bustos said.

