EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The COVID-19 surge in the El Paso area continues as health officials reported an all-time high of 3,100 new cases on Wednesday.

The county is now at 56,355 total cases and health officials said there are currently 21,902 active cases.

There are 1,041 patients currently hospitalized for the virus, according to health officials. There are also 311 patients in ICU and 175 on ventilators.

An all-time high of 3,100 new COVID-19 cases and 438 delayed test results by the State are being reported today for a cumulative total of 56,355 cases and 21,902 active cases. 8 deaths are also being reported for a total of 617. All 8 patients had underlying health conditions. pic.twitter.com/G91dFZFRiD — City of El Paso (@ElPasoTXGov) November 4, 2020

“Our hospitals are near breaking point, we need everyone to do their part to stop this virus,” a health official told the El Paso Times.

On Oct. 29, county Judge Ricardo Samaniego ordered a shutdown to curb the spread. The order forced non-essential businesses to close and directed residents to stay at home except for essential activities.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday responded by filing a motion for a temporary injunction to stop the judge’s order.

“Judge Samaniego has no authority to flout Gov. Abbott’s executive orders by shutting down businesses in El Paso County,” Paxton said. “I am optimistic that the district court will recognize the unlawfulness of this action and quickly stop these orders from further oppressing the El Paso community.”