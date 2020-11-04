AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Republican Will Hurd was one of the GOP’s most outspoken critics of President Donald Trump. When all the ballots were counted the party was able to hang on to his seat in Congressional District 23.
Hurd had endorsed Republican Tony Gonzales, whose victory Tuesday night dealt Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones a second defeat in as many years. She also narrowly lost a challenge to Hurd in 2018.
The sprawling, 800-mile district runs from San Antonio to El Paso, along the U.S.-Mexico border and is a perennial battleground.
Hurd is the House’s only Black Republican. He drew attention over splitting with Trump over race and immigration, but voted against articles of impeachment last year.
