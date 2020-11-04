SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) — It was a weekend lake rescue for members of Southlake DPS — but it didn’t involve the average victim.
This time a builder of bridges needed help getting out of the water. That meant officers had to come up with a creative way to rescue a beaver trapped in a local lake.
Public safety officers responded to calls on November 1 reporting a trapped animal.
It was an unusual situation but officers tried several things to get the beaver out — including attempting to catch the animal in a net and coax it off a blue floatie. Nothing worked.
A tense moment, after a 30-minute rescue attempt, as our beaver crawls up our make-shift ramp to safety! pic.twitter.com/6mP4qiUTY1
— Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 1, 2020
Finally officers came up with an idea that the beaver may have chosen if it could — they balanced a plank of wood on the floatie assembling a makeshift ramp or bridge.
With the skill of a tightrope walker, the beaver carefully made its way up the plank and to safety.