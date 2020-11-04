LIVEElection Coverage On CBSN DFW | Latest News | Results
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Animal Rescue, beaver, beavers, Bridge, DFW News, ramp, Southlake, Southlake Department of Public Safety, Southlake DPS, trapped animal

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) — It was a weekend lake rescue for members of Southlake DPS — but it didn’t involve the average victim.

This time a builder of bridges needed help getting out of the water. That meant officers had to come up with a creative way to rescue a beaver trapped in a local lake.

Public safety officers responded to calls on November 1 reporting a trapped animal.

It was an unusual situation but officers tried several things to get the beaver out — including attempting to catch the animal in a net and coax it off a blue floatie. Nothing worked.

Finally officers came up with an idea that the beaver may have chosen if it could — they balanced a plank of wood on the floatie assembling a makeshift ramp or bridge.

With the skill of a tightrope walker, the beaver carefully made its way up the plank and to safety.

Comments

Leave a Reply