COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Now that Election Day has passed, it’s time for another race to begin among the winning and losing candidates.

Removing their campaign signs their campaigns placed all over their precincts.

Fresh off his reelection as a Collin County Commissioner, Darrell Hale celebrated his victory like a lot of candidates do on the day after.

“I started this morning about 9 o’clock. I made progress now probably picked up about 15 to 20 signs,” he said. “Everyone’s on the clock right now to get them up.”

Candidates have 10 days after an election to pull up their signs or face a possible fine.

“My precinct is 55% of Collin County‘s geography,” said Hale. “Hundreds of miles will be traveled picking up signs. I probably have 140 to pick up across my precinct,”

Those in runoff elections are an exception.

Hale, who says managing signs can be backbreaking work, still believes they are worth all the trouble that comes with them.

“Really important for name identity, showing a little humor that a candidate can have,” he said.

The larger campaign signs and posts can cost up to $50, so there’s a financial incentive for candidates to get them back.

“Hey I want to run for reelection again,” he said.

Hale says his signs will go into storage for another four years.

“You have that win on the ballot but that’s not the end of the campaign until that last sign’s out,” he said.

