DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Voters passed most of the state-record $3.7 billion bond package for Dallas ISD on Election Day to help improve school infrastructure.
With 100% precincts reporting, $3.5 billion of the funding initiative was passed, setting a record the largest school bond ever in Texas.
The bond was divided into five propositions. Propositions A and B were passed, while C, D and E were not.
A majority of the funds, more than $3.2 billion, fell under Proposition A, which goes toward 14 replacement schools and upgrades and repairs to others. The 14 replacement schools include Atwell Academy, Hall Elementary School, Peabody Elementary School, Dallas Environmental Science Academy, Longfellow Middle School, Marcus Elementary School, DeGolyer Elementary School, Geneva Heights Elementary School, Hexter Elementary School, Reilly Elementary School, Kiest Elementary School, Urban Park Elementary School, JQ Adams Elementary School and Pease Elementary School.
The argument was that Dallas ISD campuses are beneath the quality that students deserve.
Proposition B, about $270 million, helps cover technology improvements, such as connectivity and security. These improvements have become more urgent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Proposition C would have gone toward stadium renovations, Proposition D toward performing arts facilities and Proposition E toward natatorium improvements. Voters chose not to pass these funds.