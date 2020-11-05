DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A $25,000 reward is now being offered by Crime Stoppers as police continue to search for a suspect in the murder of Southern Methodist University student Robert “Jaden” Urrea in Dallas on Halloween.

Police said the 19-year-old was found lying on a street with a gunshot wound at the intersection of South Harwood Street and Jackson Street at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 31. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in Urrea’s murder.

Surveillance video was released by police on that Saturday that showed the suspect(s) interacting with Urrea. The video shows Urrea at the passenger side a car and as the vehicle drive away, the victim stumbles and falls to the ground as he appears to have been shot.

The suspect vehicle then speeds from the scene through the intersection of South Harwood and Jackson.

Urrea’s family said earlier this week that the 19-year-old had been at a Halloween party and was walking from the venue when the incident happened.

“We strongly believe this was a drive-by shooting, unprovoked, committed by complete strangers,” the family said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or suspects is asked to call police at 214.422.9275 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.