LUBBOCK (CBSDFW.COM/ANN) — A community in Texas stepped up to help after a farmer died from COVID-19 before harvesting his crops.

Layne Adams died from the virus in October. According to his obituary he had farmed in the Ralls community his entire life.

At just 49-years-old, Adams passed away before harvesting his cotton crops so, local farmers and others from neighboring towns mobilized to help. Some 75 people, using 20 machines, set out to work on more than 1,400 acres.

“I don’t think we could feel more blessed,” said Adams daughter, Haileigh Muehlstein. “I mean, nobody wants to be in this situation. But we just feel so blessed to have such a community of people that surround us.”

According to Adams wife, Dawn, the farmer was the second family member to die from complications due to the virus. She said Adams’ mother died on a Monday and he died exactly one week later. “It was so sudden,” she said.

Normally it would have taken Adams weeks harvest all of his land… with donations of fuel and supplies it took those who cared about him about a day.

One of the farmers who pitched in said the community is a brotherhood.