Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested and charged a 60-year-old woman with murder.
Police said officers responded to a cutting call in the 5800 block of Trio Lane on Thursday, Nov. 5 around 6:30 a.m.
Witnesses told police they saw Cindy Griffin attack Michael Rogers, 42, with “a bladed instrument” and left the scene on foot.
Patrol officers found Griffin a short distance from the crime scene.
They took her to DPD headquarters where a homicide detective interviewed her.
Then she was taken to Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with first-degree murder.
No other details have been released yet.
MORE FROM CBSDFW