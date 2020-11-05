Election 2020Click Here For The Latest Election Results
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested and charged a 60-year-old woman with murder.

Police said officers responded to a cutting call in the 5800 block of Trio Lane on Thursday, Nov. 5 around 6:30 a.m.

Witnesses told police they saw Cindy Griffin attack Michael Rogers, 42, with “a bladed instrument” and left the scene on foot.

Cindy Griffin (credit: Dallas PD)

Patrol officers found Griffin a short distance from the crime scene.

They took her to DPD headquarters where a homicide detective interviewed her.

Then she was taken to Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with first-degree murder.

No other details have been released yet.

