DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The search for missing accounting executive Alan White of Dallas continues, and now his family has released new surveillance video from the morning he disappeared.

White, 55, has been missing since the morning of Oct. 22 after his family said he was last seen driving out of the parking lot of the LA Fitness on Haskell Avenue in the Uptown area of Dallas in a black 2020 Porsche Macan.

Although Dallas police are pursuing the case as a “want to locate” with no evidence to suggest he was harmed, White’s family insists he would not have just disappeared.

His vehicle was recovered last week by police in South Dallas near Simpson Stuart and Bonnie View Road, but his whereabouts remain a mystery.

“We are a close knit family,” White’s brother, Tim, said last week. “And I’m sitting here at his desk right now and he’s got a ‘to do’ list of stuff from 10/22, handwritten, that he was gonna do. He wouldn’t just up and vanish on his own accord.”

Surveillance video released by the family on Thursday comes from the morning of Oct. 22 at around 6 a.m. at a RaceTrac at 2506 Inwood Road. The video appears to show White wearing a red tank top and putting gas into his vehicle.

The family has also increased the reward to $15,000 for information that leads to White’s whereabouts. Anyone who may have information can call police at 214.671.4268 or a tip hotline at 800.403.8024.

“Help us bring him home. His life matters to us,” Tim said. “Just please help. The reward for us– we’re not worried about he financial thing– we just want someone to help lead us to where he’s at.”