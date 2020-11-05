FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) is participating in a voluntary study examining the prevalence of COVID-19 infections and exposure in North Texas and why certain people are more affected than others.

The study, in partnership with UT Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Resources, will use results to develop ways for reducing COVID-19 infections and deaths.

A random population-based sample of 30,000 households in Dallas and Tarrant counties will be used in the study. It will include an occupation-based sample of 14,000 high-risk individuals working in non-medical jobs in both counties.

“A deeper understanding of who is most exposed and how the virus is spreading will help policy makers as well as civic and business leaders to formulate effective mitigation and containment strategies and highlight where we have opportunities to improve the health of local communities,” said UT Southwestern President Dr. Daniel K. Podolsky.

Businesses in Tarrant and Dallas counties with essential front-line employees – individuals who report to work outside their homes and who are in close physical proximity with the community, customers or colleagues — were selected to participate in the study.

The study of FWISD campus-based employees is optional and there is no compensation for participating.

Click here for more information about the study.

MORE FROM CBSDFW