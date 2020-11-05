Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth traffic investigators are searching for the driver of a black Ford F-150 who may have witnessed someone jumping out of another car to their death.
It happened at 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 at the Interstate 30/Summit Avenue exit.
Investigators haven’t released more information about who the victim was or why he/she jumped out of the moving car.
The photo of the truck below belongs to the potential witness.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 817-392-4869.
