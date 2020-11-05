HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) — It was hours before sunrise on November 5 when police officers in Haltom City attempted to stop a motorcycle that was reported stolen out of Lewisville.
According to police, it was just before 4:00 a.m. when the operator of the 2018 Kawasaki, who had a passenger on the back, refused to stop and lead police on a short chase near Denton Highway.
The motorcycle traveled through a residential neighborhood before entering the parking lot of the Birdville football stadium on East Belknap.
As the bike sped through the parking lot it hit a speed bump and the operator and passenger — neither of whom were not wearing helmets — were thrown from the motorcycle.
The 34-year-old man driving the bike was taken by air ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries. His 31-year-old female passenger was taken to Harris Methodist Hospital with life threatening injuries.
The injured riders have not been identified. Police say their investigation into the chase and crash is ongoing.