COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – With so many licensed owners gun accidents aren’t unusual in the state of Texas, but having a person injured after their dog opens fire on them… that’s something new.
A North Texas man is recovering after his 4-legged friend shot his gun.
According to police, the shooting happened recently in Plano when the unidentified man picked up his dog while wearing a pistol tucked in his waistband.
Maybe the dog was angry or very happy to see him — either way, the dog’s paw somehow got caught on the trigger and the pistol fired. The bullet hit the owner in the thigh.
The shot reportedly went straight through the leg and didn’t cause a lot of damage. The owner will fully recover.
Since it is 2020 and we’re learning all things are possible, Plano police offered the following safety tips for gun owners —
- When you are carrying your firearm, make sure you have a holster that is safe and protects the trigger from any inadvertent discharges.
- When you are not carrying your firearm, store it in a gun safe or other locking device to keep it out of the hands of others.
- Always assume the weapon is loaded and treat it as such.
- Keep your finger off the trigger until the weapon is ready to be fired.
- Practice, practice, practice. Know your weapon, how and when to use it, and be a smart and responsible gun owner.