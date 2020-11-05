AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – More than $200 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds for Texas residents will be provided for November as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Thursday the extension of the benefits in response to the ongoing pandemic. The funds will be provided by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
SNAP is a federal program that gives food assistance to almost 1.5 million low-income families in Texas. The emergency funds provide eligible families an additional amount on their Lone Star Card.
“We will continue to ensure Texans can provide nutritious food for their families throughout the COVID-19 response,” Abbott said. “I thank our partners at the USDA for extending these emergency benefits for the month of November.”