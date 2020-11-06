FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Three people are dead after a car street racing with another vehicle slammed into an innocent driver in Fort Worth.

It was after 3:00 a.m. on November 6 when two drivers raced in the 4700 block of Risinger Road, near North Crowley High School.

A car not involved in the racing pulled out of an intersection onto Risinger and one of the racing cars crashed into it.

The force of the impact was so strong that the innocent bystander vehicle was flipped at least once and the car slammed into a stone wall — leaving the vehicle almost unrecognizable.

There were two people in the bystander car and one in the racing vehicle — all were pronounced dead at the scene. The names of the victims have not been released.

The other vehicle involved in the race was not at the scene when officers arrived. Police are still looking for that driver.

MORE FROM CBSDFW