DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As the search for Dallas’ new police chief gets underway, city leaders are inviting members of the community to be a part of the process.
In the survey residents can give their opinions about the leadership qualities they expect in a chief, areas of concern that the department should prioritize, and the professional qualifications that the new chief should bring with them.
The survey — which can also be taken by phone — is available online in English and Spanish and will close on December 1.
- Click here the the English survey
- Click here for the Spanish survey
- Participants wanting to phone in can call 214-671-5190
Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall handed in her resignation in early September after being criticized by some members of the City Council for the handling of anti-police brutality protests in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.
City Manager T.C. Broadnax accepted Hall’s resignation after convincing her not to leave in November and instead stay in her position until the end of 2020.
Hall has been Dallas Police Chief since September of 2017.