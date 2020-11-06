DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While some may argue it’s too soon to bring on the rush of Christmas cheer, HeartMedia’s Star 102.1 in Dallas says there is no question, the time is here.
This week the station flipped from mainstream adult contemporary programming to around the clock Christmas music.
It’s a move they’ve done before but station management says the reasoning and energy behind it this year is very different.
“I think people were more than ready for Christmas music a little earlier this year – we want to be a relief from 2020 with something cheerful,” said Program Director Jay Shannon.
The station’s website proudly boasts, “STAR 102.1 will broadcast around-the-clock festive music by Wham!, Mariah Carey, Bing Crosby, Madonna, Gene Autry, Brenda Lee and more leading into the holiday season.”
Star 102.1 on-air personality Leigh Ann Adam said, “Let’s face it. 2020 has been crazy so we figured you know everybody needs a little break a little joy in their life, so what better way to do that than playing Christmas music.”
The Christmas music will play 24-7 on 102.1 all the way through Christmas Day.
