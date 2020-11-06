FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A single-vehicle accident along Interstate-30 was so violent that it sent debris flying back onto the roadway and caused several other drivers to crash.
Fort Worth police were called out just after midnight on November 6 on a report of a driver in a pickup truck hitting a metal pillar.
When officers arrived at the scene, along I-30 near Eastchase Parkway, they found the truck almost completely wrapped around he pole and the driver dead.
Police say the other accidents caused by debris thrown onto the freeway were minor.
Investigators aren’t sure why the pickup driver lost control and slammed into the pillar.
The name of the deceased person has not been released. There were no injuries in any of the other related accidents.