GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Grand Prairie has found a novel way to honor its fallen police officers.

Leaders unveiled a giant mural on the side of a wall at 6th and Main Street on Friday, Nov. 6.

It honors three officers killed in the line of duty during the last 40 years.

“At a time in other cities in our country are defunding police departments and turning backs on their officers, our elected officials and our city council and our citizens are honoring cops in Grand Prairie,” said Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney.

Families of the fallen officers got to see the mural while it was still being painted.

A.J. Castaneda was killed by a car while running radar on the Bush Turnpike in June 2019.

Gregory Hunter was shot in 2004 and Lyndon King was hit by a vehicle in 1982.

The widows of these latter two officers were in attendance along with dozens of Grand Prairie officers.

Castaneda’s family said they want to keep his memory alive in the city he worked for and his brother believes the mural is a perfect way to do it.

“It shows a lot of respect for the police officer,” said Daniel Castaneda. “It’s good to see that especially in this time and age you don’t see the respect the police officers should have because they go out and they protect the community every day.”

The mural will be coated with a chemical to make it graffiti-proof.

There is also a security camera that can capture any one who might tamper with the mural.

