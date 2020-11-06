MABANK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police announced Thursday, Nov. 5 they arrested D’Jon Antone, 18 the shooting death of Hollywood actor Eddie Hassell, 30.

Antone’s bond is set at $500,000 bond.

Detectives say Hassell was the victim of a random robbery and shooting at an apartment complex in Grand Prairie.

Hassell was born in Corsicana, but grew up in the Mabank area where his family still lives.

From a Hollywood acting career, to skating and recently surfing, his parents say he was a man of many talents.

“In Eddie’s 30 years, he lived life,” his mother Sandi Hassell said. “He did.”

She couldn’t be prouder. There every step of the way. They shared an unbreakable bond.

“I called him every night to tell him good night and that I loved him,” she said. “I believe they said he got shot at 1:50 a.m. I talked to him at 12:45 a.m. and the last thing he told me was ‘Happy Halloween, Mama. I love you.’ My life changed forever because somebody did a stupid thing. For nothing and took his live.”

“Being the kind of people we are we can forgive this guy, but I think he needs to do his time for the rest of his life,” David Hassell said. “He took my son.

“Not just from us, but from the world,” Sandi said. “For no reason.”

Throughout his life, Hassell touched so many and in the days following his death, his family has received an outpouring of love and support.

“What happened to him was senseless,” Sandi said. “He had a future. He had things going for him. He was a good kid and everyone talks about his heart. He had a good heart.”

The Hassells are leaning on their family and faith during this incredibly hard time.

In his short 30 years of life, Eddie appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows, but was probably best known for the 2010 Oscar-nominated film “The Kids Are All Right” and the TV show “Surface.”

One of his last films, “Bomb City,” was filmed in Dallas.

