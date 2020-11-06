FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are trying to identify and capture two men who held employees at a Fort Worth business at gunpoint while they robbed the store.
The November 4 robbery happened after the suspects entered the Skylight Smoke Shop, in the 6900 block of McCart Avenue.
Surveillance video shows that once at the store one suspect casually walked inside, while the other stayed near the door and acted as a lookout.
After answering a friendly greeting the man inside the store pulled out a gun and pointed it toward employees.
The suspect forced a female worker to open a cash register and he then grabbed bills from inside — getting away with an undisclosed amount of money.
After taking the cash, both suspects ran from the building.
Investigators are asking that anyone who recognizes the armed suspect or the lookout to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4380.