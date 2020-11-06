Comments
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A McKinney man was arrested for a long running series of thefts during election season, Collin County Sheriff’s investigators said Friday, Nov. 6.
Johnny Alcantara, 73, has allegedly stolen hundreds of T-posts holding campaign signs at multiple locations across Collin County during the last three years.
The Sheriff’s Office said he took the posts from candidates of all stripes: Republicans, Democrats and Independents.
Alcantara was arrested at his home Friday after confessing to the thefts.
Alcantara is being held at the Collin County Detention Facility and is set to go before a judge later in the day.
MORE FROM CBSDFW