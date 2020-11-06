TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Getting around parts of North Texas during the weekend of November 7 will be tricky because of construction, closures and major highway delays.
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is closing parts of Interstate-30. The east and westbound lanes from FM 157/Collins Street to State Highway 161/President George Bush Turnpike will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday to remove the northbound State Highway 360 main lane bridge and partially remove the frontage road bridge over I-30.
Eastbound I-30 motorists will be detoured to southbound FM 157/Collins Street, then to eastbound State Highway 180/Division Street, and then to the northbound State Highway 161 frontage road to the eastbound I-30 direct connector ramp (toll free during the detour). Motorists can then access eastbound I-30. Westbound I-30 motorists will take the opposite detour.
State Highway 360 access to westbound I-30 will be directed through the State Highway 180/Division Street interchange. Eastbound I-30 access from Six Flags Drive will remain open. The State Highway 360 frontage road will also be closed at I-30 during this weekend. Motorists will be directed through a signed detour.
