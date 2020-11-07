(CBS NEWS) – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris projected optimism and called for unity in dual speeches on Saturday night, signaling a significant change in tone from the grievance politics of the Trump era. This was the first time the two spoke in public since they were projected to win the presidential election.

“The people of this nation have spoken. They have delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for ‘we the people.’ We won with the most votes ever cast in the history of our nation,” Biden said, referring to the more than 74 million votes he had earned as of Saturday evening.

