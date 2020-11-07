Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County reported 1,062 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with three more deaths.
With Saturday’s case count, the total in the county is now at 73,180, which includes 7,754 probable cases.
The 1,062 cases is the highest increase in a single day for Tarrant County since August. Over 1,400 cases we were reported on Aug. 16, but many were from previous months due to a backlog in the state’s reporting system.
The county is now at 760 total deaths due to the virus. Information on the three additional deaths was not reported.
So far, the county health officials report 56,715 patients have recovered from the coronavirus.
