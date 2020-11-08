Comments
(CBS NEWS) – Alex Trebek, the beloved “Jeopardy!” host, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the show announced Sunday. He was 80 years old.
Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM
— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020
